autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Suzuki Katana Available with Samurai Pack in the UK, Priced from GBP 11,399

13 Mar 2019, 13:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
Shown publicly last year both in Europe and the U.S., the new Suzuki Katana motorcycle is ready to land on the shores of the United Kingdom, where it will become available this spring.
11 photos
2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana2020 Suzuki Katana
On Wednesday, the Japanese bike builder announced the pricing for the model on the island, and with it the launch of a special equipment pack called Samurai.

In the UK, the Suzuki Katana will retail starting from GBP 11,399, but a host of extras can be added to the bike. Among them, the Samurai accessory pack that will sell for GBP 999, GBP 383 less than all the accessories bought separately.

The Samurai pack includes a fly screen, red and black accessory seat, carbon effect front mudguard and engine covers, a protective tank pad, wheel rim tape, and a subtle-yet-sharp red top fairing and seat unit decal.

The new Katana was introduced as a revival of the glorious original with the same name, introduced back in the 1980s. As such, the bike has a retro feel to it when it comes to its design.

Powering the Katana is a 999 cc 4 cylinder engine, also used on the GSX-R1000 K5 and capable of developing 150 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 108 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

As standard, the model features a three-mode traction control, ABS, inverted front forks, and Brembo radial-mount front brake calipers. The frame of the bike is made of lightweight, twin-spar aluminum.

Suzuki has big plans for its line of motorcycles in the year ahead. By 2021, the bike builder intends to release no less than ten new models, and the Katana is the first of them.

“The all-new Katana is a great demonstration of Suzuki’s future,” said in a statement at the bike’s launch Suzuki’s president, Toshihiro Suzuki.

“There is much more to come from Suzuki, as we maintain our customer-focused perspective and bring innovative and exciting motorcycles to people around the world.”
2020 suzuki katana Suzuki katana samurai motorcycle
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
SUZUKI models:
SUZUKI RG 200 WOLFSUZUKI RG 200 WOLFSUZUKI RG 200 GAMMASUZUKI RG 200 GAMMASUZUKI RG 125SUZUKI RG 125SUZUKI A 80SUZUKI A 80SUZUKI A50SUZUKI A50All SUZUKI models  
 
 