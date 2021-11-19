The Space Self-Sustaining Prefab Home Is Quite Possibly the Most High-Tech Ever

The Classic Gixxer Flair Shines Brightly on This Well-Kept 1985 Suzuki GSX-R750

The classic legend is going under the hammer on As you browse through the photos above, you’ll be greeted by a well-kept 1985 Suzuki GSX-R750 that’s currently searching for a new home. Within its aluminum twin downtube skeleton, this untamed berserker houses an air- and oil-cooled 749cc inline-four powerplant, featuring dual overhead cams, four Mikuni carburetors and sixteen valves.The four-stroke behemoth will be more than happy to spawn as much as 106 hp at 10,500 wailing revs per minute, while a torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) will be achieved lower down the rpm range. This force is routed to a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox, which turns the rear hoop by means of an O-ring drive chain. Ultimately, the retro Gixxer is capable of finishing the quarter-mile run in 11.2 seconds at 121 mph (195 kph).Tipping the scales at a mere 388 pounds (176 kg) dry, Suzuki’s ‘85 MY phenom rests on four-way adjustable PDF telescopic forks and a full-floater monoshock. Ample stopping power is made possible by twin 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a 280 mm (11 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper down south.In preparation for the sale, this GSX-R750 received a thoughtful selection of modern components, such as a youthful battery, new spark plugs and ContiRoadAttack 3 rubber (with 2018 date codes) from Continental’s catalog. Additionally, the oil has been flushed by the selling party, and the standard grips were replaced with aftermarket alternatives. Right, let’s cut to the chase, shall we?The classic legend is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions , where it will be listed at no reserve until November 23! If you’ve been looking to acquire an old-school jewel bred on Japanese soil, this is your chance to secure a genuine bargain, because you’d only need about 3,500 bucks to top the current bid – for now.

