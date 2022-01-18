This Paper Model of the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa Is Nothing Short of Perfection

It is a well-known fact that the Japanese are born perfectionists with obsessive attention to detail and seemingly infinite patience. They are all about achieving excellence in every aspect of their life and we can see the results of their mentality in everything they do. This paper-made Suzuki Hayabusa is a perfect example of that and it’s among the most insanely detailed models we’ve ever seen.
Whether it is arts, business, or just social etiquette, the Japanese simply have their unique, “next level” way of doing things, with a penchant for details that differentiates them from all the other cultures.
We’ve seen a lot of talented artisans so far and some of them are constantly featured on our website. Some make astounding car models out of wood, with most of them making great collectibles to display on your shelf. Then there’s also Truong Van Dao, the Vietnamese behind the ND Woodworking Art YouTube channel, who makes kid-sized but drivable wooden cars that constantly make the automotive headlines. His recent Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is just one example.
The King of Crafts is also a skilled craftsman, with his material of choice being cardboard.
But the Japanese behind the "Paper modelling" YouTube channel is something else as he takes this form of art to a whole new level. So far, he’s only shared motorcycle models and a paper battleship on his channel, although we’re sure he can craft anything out of paper.
His latest masterpiece is a miniature Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa and it’s nothing short of amazing, with the attention to detail being just insane. All you have to do is read the comments below the YouTube video to figure out how appreciated this guy’s work is, with viewers describing his artistry as “mind-blowing”, “nothing short of lunacy”, “crazy”, or “absolutely phenomenal”, to quote just a few of them.
The artist stresses several times throughout the video the importance of protecting the environment, which is why the paper version of the legendary sports bike is made of waste paper such as receipts, cardboard boxes, and the likes. Every single component of the bike is meticulously and patiently crafted, from the bike's chain to the engine cylinders and even the needles on the speedometer, all with superhuman precision.
