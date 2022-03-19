Suzuki Goes All-In on India, Invests Over $1.2 Billion for EV Production

Suzuki Motor is getting ready for the big shift to EVs. The Japanese company chose India as the place where it will kickstart its new operations. Here’s how the money will be spent and why it went with another Asian country instead of a Western one.
Prime-minister Fumio Kishida is at the time of writing in India for an official state visit and will meet with Narendra Modi. This occasion will, among other things, be the perfect moment for laying out Suzuki’s plan for developing new electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Even more so, according to Reuters, the carmaker is also ready to build a battery plant. The whole deal amounts to $1.26 billion (150 billion yen).
This is a small part of a Japanese investment program that totals almost $42 billion spread out over five years.
Suzuki aims to start operations in 2025, when it will also launch its first two EVs. But this should be taken with of grain of salt, as no Suzuki spokesperson accepted to offer any comment on the matter. Still, it shows that Suzuki will keep its intense activities in India ongoing and the two Asian countries will furthermore enhance their bilateral agreements. Given that there's also a new battery plant involved, the Japanese company might explore different type of EV sales in India and it might also create charging networks or battery swapping stations. The future knows no bounds.
Looking at what European and American carmakers are doing in China, it's now wonder Japan is trying to keep up. The country's auto industry needed a boost of confidence and this may be it.
Japan’s Suzuki has a strong presence in India under the Maruti Suzuki brand. This is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation established in 1981 as joint venture between the Government of the South Asian country and Suzuki, the latter having the majority of shares. To this date, it keeps its status as India’s largest passenger automaker. The company manufactures vehicles like the Celerio, Swift, Alto, Wagonr, Brezza, Ignis, XL6, Ertiga, or Dzire. It also offers a plethora of financial services and other relevant customer support options. It even has a rewards program in place, a network of over 3,500 showrooms, and a driving school!
Given what we know now, it’s understandable why Suzuki decided to heavily invest in India. This market is important for the Japanese company, and it will help the brand test and grow its EV offerings while simultaneously creating new jobs in the region. If everything goes to plan, it might mean that the carmaker will soon turn into a real competitor for other brands that are trying to lower the price of EVs. It's certainly the right move!
