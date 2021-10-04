Special Edition Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom Lands With 199 HP Inline-Four, MotoGP Tech

Russian Film Crew to Beat Tom Cruise to the ISS This Week, NASA Is All Over the Launch

Suzuki has chosen to revive the Phantom moniker with a new special edition GSX-R1000R, inspired by the iconic GSX-R1000 K6 model from 2006. The new special edition bike is on sale in the UK from £17,499, roughly the equivalent of $23,776. 17 photos



The Gixxer Phantom also comes with a bi-directional quick shifter, lean angle-sensitive 10-mode traction control and ABS , launch control, three power modes, a Yoshimura exhaust with an R11 silencer, black metal heatshield finish, plus several genuine Suzuki accessories such as track-focused brake and clutch lever guards, tank pad and fuel cap trim, and a smoked double bubble screen.



In terms of visuals, the bike also boasts a single seat cowl that matches the matte black livery, to go with gloss black decals, contrasting gold wheels and gold Showa Balance Free front forks.



According to Suzuki, the GSX-R1000R is “the most advanced, most exciting GSX-R in history”, and it now has an aggressive new look to match its credentials. On paper, this is also the most powerful and hardest-accelerating GSX-R ever built, as well as the most compact and best-handling GSX-R1000 model ever.



Its chassis is more compact and narrower compared to



