2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Enters Production, Flaunts 339-Mile Driving Range

Based on the MEB electric vehicle architecture, Skoda’s newest zero-emission model has entered production in Mlada Boleslav. The Czech automaker says that it’s targeting more than 120 units per day on the same line that makes the more practical Enyaq iV and the Octavia.
Gifted with a 0.234 drag coefficient, the Enyaq Coupe iV is available with up to 339 miles (545 kilometers) of driving range in the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The WLTP is pretty generous, yet it’s a better way of estimating fuel efficiency than the previous NEDC standard.
Gifted with a trunk capacity of 570 liters (20.1 cubic feet), the coupe-styled model further boasts a standard panoramic glass roof that’s described as the largest in Skoda’s portfolio. The Czech manufacturer also mentions that it’s thinner than the full roof, giving passengers that little bit more headroom.
Essentially the Skoda-branded sibling of the Volkswagen ID.5 coupe SUV, this variant of the Enyaq isn’t particularly affordable. Only the RS is presently available to configure from 1,559,900 koruny back home in the Czech Republic, a sum that converts to €63,685 or $71,950. For a Skoda!
The Enyaq Coupe RS iV features the Crystal Face completely as standard, a front grille that integrates more than 100 LEDs which create a dazzling strip between the headlights. As if driving at night wasn’t hard enough on the eyes, this look-at-me grille is a little curious for the company that made a name for itself through good value for money and very sensible designs.
Essentially a spruced-up Enyaq Coupe iV 80x, the Enyaq Coupe RS iV is a dual-motor affair that peaks at 220 kW (295 horsepower) and 460 Nm (339 pound-feet) if you give it the beans. Top speed is limited to 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour), which is A-OK for a compact-sized SUV.
“Last year, we produced 50,000 units of the Skoda Enyaq iV. Now we are taking it to the next level by launching production of the new Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV,” declared Michael Oeljeklaus, board member for Production and Logistics at the Volkswagen-owned manufacturer from Mlada Boleslav.
