2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift Is More Expensive Than Its VW T-Roc Cousin

Facelifted for the 2022 model year, with mild visual updates and additional tech features, the Skoda Karoq is getting ready to launch in the United Kingdom. The first units of the compact crossover will start arriving at dealers this spring, priced from £25,950 (equal to $35,231) on-the-road.
Its recommended retail price actually makes it £1,405 ($1,908) more expensive than the Volkswagen T-Roc, with its German cousin kicking off at £24,545 ($33,324) in Europe's biggest right-hand drive market.
In the UK, Skoda will be offering the 2022 Karoq in three trim levels, named the SE Drive, SE L, and SportLine. Base models get standard 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, rear parking sensors, touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and color multi-function trip computer.
Kicking off at £27,785 ($37,723), the Karoq SE L adds 18-inch wheels, chrome roof rails and window surrounds, front parking sensors, reversing camera, keyless entry and go, and the Winter Pack, with heated steering wheel and front seats, washer nozzles, and headlight washers.
For the range-topping version, you’re looking at a minimum of £31,835 ($43,221). The Karoq SportLine features standard Full LED Matrix headlights with adaptive lighting, metallic paint, electric tailgate, LED interior lighting, panoramic sunroof, Winter Pack, and Parking Pack.
From launch, the Czech automaker will offer it with four engine options, including two diesel and two gasoline units. The latter comprise the 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW) 1.0-liter TSI and 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 1.5-liter TSI with active cylinder deactivation tech, and the former is a 2.0-liter TDI with 116 ps (114 hp / 85 kW) and 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). Depending on the specification, the mills can be paired to a seven-speed DSG, and the oil burner is available with all-wheel drive.
The order books for the 2022 Skoda Karoq will open on February 17.
