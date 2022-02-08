New 2022 Skoda Fabia Becoming More Dynamic With Monte Carlo Trim That's Due Next Week

There was a time when the Fabia Monte Carlo used to bridge the gap between the normal models and the RS (vRS in the UK) hot hatch. However, since the fast flavor was dropped, and the Czech automaker has no intention of reviving it, the upcoming 2022 Fabia Monte Carlo will sit at the top of the company’s subcompact hatchback lineup.
Building on the latest iteration, which was unveiled almost one year ago, the 2022 Fabia Monte Carlo is one week away from being unveiled. The company has confirmed that it will be shown to the world on February 15, joining the eponymous Kamiq and Scala in the their Monte Carlo family.
“Like the Scala and Kamiq, the new Fabia in this equipment variant (Monte Carlo) again focuses on the signature dynamic appearance with which Skoda Auto commemorates its numerous motorsport successes at the Monte Carlo Rally,” the VW Group-owned brand says. “The vehicle is the third Monte Carlo variant in the history of Skoda’s entry-level model.”
Essentially an all-show with no extra-go version of the fourth-gen Fabia, the Monte Carlo is expected to feature several add-ons on the outside, as well as side sill extensions, and new diffuser. The black-finished side mirror casings, roof, spoiler, and rear lettering will contribute to the enhanced styling, alongside the dedicated badging, and perhaps exclusive wheels. Inside, it should get carbon-like trim, red accents, and additional logos.
Don’t expect anything crazy in the power department, because, as we already mentioned, it won’t be an alternative to the Volkswagen Polo GTI. Thus, it might feature a small gasoline engine, perhaps with optional DSG automatic transmission directing the thrust to the front wheels. A sports suspension could be part of the package too, making the ride stiffer and bringing the body closer to the ground.
