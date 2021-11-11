2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Spied Naked, Should Debut Later This Month

Having taken on the Nurburgring Nordschleife a few weeks ago, posting 7:09.300 around the longer course, proving almost 25 seconds faster than its non-RS sibling, the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS continues to be tested in the open.
The latest scoops supplied by our spy photographers show a naked prototype of the track-focused German sports car, with missing Porsche logo up front and wrapped up GT4 RS badging on the sides of the rear wing.
Compared to the normal 718 Cayman GT4, the RS has slightly bigger side air intakes in the front bumper with more prominent surrounds, fatter chin spoiler, and more muscular side skirts. Surprisingly, the rear bumper and diffuser, with cutouts for the two exhaust pipes, look identical, but the ducktail spoiler and wing are bigger. Another novelty represents the removal of the rear quarter windows, which were replaced by air intakes that further help cool the engine.
Speaking about the firepower, the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS will use a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. If it sounds familiar, you’re not wrong, because it is shared with the non-RS variant and with the 718 Boxster Spyder. Nonetheless, it will be punchier, with certain reports claiming that it will actually yank out as much as 500 brake horsepower. By comparison, the 718 Cayman GT4, which does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds and maxes out at 189 mph (304 kph), has 420 horsepower.
Porsche still keeps the official unveiling date a secret, but it has been reported that the first-ever Cayman to get the RS treatment will be introduced later this month. The model should launch shortly in Europe, and it is expected to make its way to North America too, with our spies also sharing a single picture of what is believed to be the U.S.-spec variant (the one with carbon ceramic brakes and yellow calipers).
