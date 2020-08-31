Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Chases 2021 BMW M5 CS on Nurburgring, Flat-Six Screams

Sitting at 20.8 km (12.9 miles) in length, the Nurburgring might be the world's longest active racetrack, but when the prototypes hit the Green Hell for Industry Pool testing sessions, encounters are difficult to avoid, much to our delight. And one such recent adventure involves the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the also-2021 BMW M5 CS.
The adventure was recorded a few days ago and, with both models now in their final development stages, we can always grab the popcorn and enjoy this moment before the vehicles land on the market and enthusiasts get to engage in such a stunt.
You'll find the shenanigan, which sees the two German toys passing through the Brunnchen corner, at the 2:47 point of the clip below. And while the super-sedan is composed for its size, the lighter sportscars obviously has the edge here.GT4 RS
The Rennsport treatment means this Zuffenhausen prototype showcases multiple firsts for a road-going midship Porsche sportscar. We're referring to aspects such as the 20-inch centerlock wheels, which seems to be the magnesium units found on 911 models fitted with the optional Weissach Package. Then we have the rear quarter windows, which have been replaced with what appear to be air intakes - the rear window is tinted, further fueling speculation on an extreme setup being prepared for the rear side of the 718 GT4 RS cabin.
While the "standard" GT4 features an all-new N/A 4.0-liter boxer that's loosely based on the twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six of the 992 Neunelfer Carrera models, the RS is expected to feature a small power increase, while the character of the engine should become even spicier.
And, since the RS moniker goes hand in hand with the chronograph, you can expect this derivative to come in PDK-only form. M5 CS
As for the M5 CS Bavarian monster, this will join the 2021 updates for the 5-Series. This treatment will see the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 jumping from the 625 hp of the M5 Competition to 650 ponies, while the wildest side of the rumor mill even mentions mild-hybrid electrification.
It's worth mentioning the extra weight brought by the battery of the said system would contrast with the go-faster principles of the Club Sport badge, which normally includes a diet based on carbon fiber, while lightweight seats and Alcantara (this is more scale-friendly than leather) should also be on the list.
Other CS updates set to reach the M5 involve extra downforce, as well as a more hardcore setup for hardware like the transmission, the suspension and the limited-slip differential. Oh, and let's not overlook the meatier brakes.
Note that the clip below, which comes from YouTuber Automotive Mike, also features test cars such as the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 and even a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport tester.
