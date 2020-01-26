New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Spotted in Traffic, PDK And All

Can you hear those champagne bottle corks flying around? That's the sound of Porsche sportscar fans partying for the introduction of the 718 Cayman/Boxster GTS 4.0. And we'll have yet another reason to jump for joy, as Zuffenhausen engineers are currently working to complete the development of the upcoming Cayman GT4 RS.
This will be the first time when Porsche's recent mid-engined sportscar platform receives the Rennsport treatment, so you can bet your chronograph the thing will be fast and then some.
The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer that delivers 400 hp on the said GTS specials and 425 ponies on the "standard" GT4, should be taken to 450 hp. More importantly, this will send its power to the rear axle via a PDK, which should be shared with the just-around-the-corner 992 GT3.
Speaking of which, we enjoyed the first no-camouflage photos of the new GT3 earlier today, which showcased the production wing for the first time. This is relevant, since the wing on the recentlys-spotted GT4 RS tester in the Instagram post below is just as meaty as the one on the GT3 prototypes, so we can expect the aero element of the 4RS to be downright brutal - the pair of Nurburgring spy pics above dates back to 2019.
Heel-and-toe fans won't be able to get their way, though, since the RS moniker involves the kind of lap time dedication that doesn't go well with a manual.
Other less visible upgrades involve areas such the suspension, brakes and steering, with the hardware being the kind that delivers an uber-immersive driving experience.
While the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS could land late this year, a 2021 release seems more likely. As for the financial side of the newcomer, the GT4 already comes with an MSRP of $99,200 and you can expect the premium for the RS to be a hefty one.
PS: Will the arrival of the RS model impact the competition model, which is currently based on the "base" GT4 (think: Clubsport)? This remains to be seen.
The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer that delivers 400 hp on the said GTS specials and 425 ponies on the "standard" GT4, should be taken to 450 hp. More importantly, this will send its power to the rear axle via a PDK, which should be shared with the just-around-the-corner 992 GT3.
Speaking of which, we enjoyed the first no-camouflage photos of the new GT3 earlier today, which showcased the production wing for the first time. This is relevant, since the wing on the recentlys-spotted GT4 RS tester in the Instagram post below is just as meaty as the one on the GT3 prototypes, so we can expect the aero element of the 4RS to be downright brutal - the pair of Nurburgring spy pics above dates back to 2019.
Heel-and-toe fans won't be able to get their way, though, since the RS moniker involves the kind of lap time dedication that doesn't go well with a manual.
Other less visible upgrades involve areas such the suspension, brakes and steering, with the hardware being the kind that delivers an uber-immersive driving experience.
While the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS could land late this year, a 2021 release seems more likely. As for the financial side of the newcomer, the GT4 already comes with an MSRP of $99,200 and you can expect the premium for the RS to be a hefty one.
PS: Will the arrival of the RS model impact the competition model, which is currently based on the "base" GT4 (think: Clubsport)? This remains to be seen.