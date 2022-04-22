2022 Lincoln Aviator Front Head Restraint Cushions May Detach, Recall Issued

On February 22nd, an issue pertaining to a 2022 model year Lincoln Aviator was brought to the attention of the Ford Critical Concern Review Group by the Chicago Assembly Plant. Initially detected on January 31st in the Navigator, the issue concerns front-row power head restraint cushions that may detach from the assembly when adjusted to the full forward position.
A grand total of 1,417 units of the Aviator were shipped globally with the potentially detaching cushions. Of those, 933 units were sold in the United States of America. Ford says the issue lies with the supplier, Windsor Machine de México. In calibration mode, the soft motor stops are disabled and the motor utilizes the hard stops to recalibrate the cushion’s location. If the cushion is moved completely forward and the hard stop doesn’t function properly due to insufficient spring force, the cushion is prone to detaching.
Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the attached report notes that the mechanism that engages the forward hard stop was designed with inadequate spring force. A detaching cushion may not seem like a big deal, but on the other hand, this condition increases the risk of injury during a crash. Two component part numbers are called back, representing the front left- and right-side head restraint assemblies.
The Ford Motor Company also highlights that the supplier updated the spring in the mechanism on February 14th, to achieve the required spring force to properly engage the hard stop. Affected vehicles were produced between June 24th, 2021 and February 16th, 2022, and customers will be notified of the callback between May 9th and May 13th by first-class mail.
Priced from $51,780 sans destination charge, the Ford Explorer’s more luxurious twin is available in rear- or all-wheel drive with either a 3.0-liter V6 or a plug-in powertrain. The latter is ambiguously named the Grand Touring. On full song, this fellow belts out 494 hp and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm).
