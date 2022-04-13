2022 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport Performance Is a Compelling Compact Sedan With a Sonorous V8

They say memory is a good thing—if it doesn’t tag the past along. Lexus doesn’t conform to this adage. If anything, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport Performance is a decade-long recipe that uses the same 5-liter V8 that first appeared in the IS F. The outcome is a rebirth of a dying breed. This naturally aspirated V8 sports sedan brings back a performance spirit long forgotten.
The 2022 Lexus IS comes in three versions, a turbo 4-cylinder, a V6, and a V8. The V6 and V8 variants have an aggressive F-Sport package that features both visual and performance enhancements.
The Lexus IS has a large following. The current price markings of its older models speak volumes about its demand. And while it comes with a refined chassis and upscale interior, its European rivals still offer better powertrains, handling, and driver engagement.
The 2022 Lexus IS 500 is an F-Sport Performance, a new package added to the popular F-models. Only 500 units are available.
Compared to the Lexus RC F that comes with the same powerplant, the new IS 500 F-Sport Performance doesn’t have all the other stuff that makes it track-ready, including bigger brakes and extra cooling.
As a result, the Lexus IS 500 F-Sport Performance doesn’t stand a chance against the fastest turbo-charged V6s available today, even though it can bolt from naught to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds.
It is also impossible to do a brake-stand burnout in the F-Sport Performance, and as Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes discovered, it bogs right down and won’t let you press the accelerator and brake pedal at the same time.
As a consolation, the 2022 IS 500 F-Performance comes with none of that fake lab-developed auditory in-cabin engine sounds blasted through the speakers. Instead, you get an intake bypass that pumps audio into the cabin at around 2,800 rpm.
Under the hood, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport Performance comes with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission making 472 hp (479 ps) and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm) of torque. It will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 drives great, the guys at TheStraightPipes claim. It comes with Yamaha-tuned dampers at the back, offering a comfortable driving experience. According to Yuri, it is the most comfortable naturally aspirated V8 he can think of. Jakub, on the other hand, feels it is the perfect daily driver.
While it’s not the best handling luxury sports sedan in the market, it still carries some of that IS350 good-handling capabilities.
The IS 500 F-Sport Performance still needs more power on the lower end of the RPM range. While it handles better on the low range, it isn’t as thrilling as the competition. Would you take it over BMW's M3 or over the Mercedes-AMG's C 63?
Overall, the 2022 Lexus IS 500, the last-ever V8-powered Lexus, makes a great daily driver due to its relaxed demeanor, top-end power, and cushy interior.
