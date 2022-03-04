The 2022 Lexus LX 600 Gladly Takes Up the Gap Left by the Land Cruiser in North America

After more than 15 years, the Lexus LX finally got a complete makeover for the 2022 model. The ultra-luxury SUV will be replacing the legendary Land Cruiser on the U.S. market. The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is a juiced-up version of the 300-series, with a VIP interior and redefined exterior. Doug DeMuro got a chance to review this iconic luxury SUV.
With a Stricker price of $120,000 in the U.S., the LX 600 is the deluxe version of the Toyota Land Cruiser. It closely competes with the Range Rover, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
North America won’t be getting the 300-series Land Cruiser, leaving the Lexus LX. The 2022 LX600 is not a complete overhaul, and much of the basics still remain the same.
It still retains the body-on-frame construct but takes on a new platform it shares with its younger siblings, the Tundra and Land Cruiser. This is one of the LX’s biggest problems that prevents it from driving smoothly like its competition.
The new LX says goodbye to the beefy V8 and in its place is a torquey twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission making 409 HP and 649 Nm of torque. Four-wheel-drive with a low range comes standard on this model.
It’s hard to miss the stylish modern front grille integrated into the front-end. At the rear, Lexus lettering run across below the rear lights, an imposing detail to a new design.
Perhaps the most significant upgrade is the infotainment system that ditches the remote touch controller for an intereractive dual touch screen: a 12.3-inch top touch screen and a smaller 7.0-inch touch screen for climate control. The Lexus Interface Software comes with a ton of tech features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
One of the perks of the Lexus LX 600 is its high sitting position, a commanding feature you can only get in a large SUV. Its new powertrain, while a V6, is peppy and more potent than the outgoing V8. It’s also a Lexus, globally known for its longevity and good resale value.
The Lexus LX 600 is undeniably an attractive package in the ultra-luxury SUV market but fails to compete effectively with close rivals like the Range Rover or the BMW X7.
North America won’t be getting the 300-series Land Cruiser, leaving the Lexus LX. The 2022 LX600 is not a complete overhaul, and much of the basics still remain the same.
It still retains the body-on-frame construct but takes on a new platform it shares with its younger siblings, the Tundra and Land Cruiser. This is one of the LX’s biggest problems that prevents it from driving smoothly like its competition.
The new LX says goodbye to the beefy V8 and in its place is a torquey twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission making 409 HP and 649 Nm of torque. Four-wheel-drive with a low range comes standard on this model.
It’s hard to miss the stylish modern front grille integrated into the front-end. At the rear, Lexus lettering run across below the rear lights, an imposing detail to a new design.
Perhaps the most significant upgrade is the infotainment system that ditches the remote touch controller for an intereractive dual touch screen: a 12.3-inch top touch screen and a smaller 7.0-inch touch screen for climate control. The Lexus Interface Software comes with a ton of tech features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
One of the perks of the Lexus LX 600 is its high sitting position, a commanding feature you can only get in a large SUV. Its new powertrain, while a V6, is peppy and more potent than the outgoing V8. It’s also a Lexus, globally known for its longevity and good resale value.
The Lexus LX 600 is undeniably an attractive package in the ultra-luxury SUV market but fails to compete effectively with close rivals like the Range Rover or the BMW X7.