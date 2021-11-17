Is America Missing Out on the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series? Probably Not

Doug DeMuro, through Alpine Armoring, had the exclusive chance to review the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300-Series and reveal what North America might be missing or not.
DeMuro’s review model is a toned-down version of the 300 series with basic features compared to previously sold Land Cruiser models in the U.S. It has all the capabilities and durability of a Land Cruiser but without all the luxury stuff.
It is not often that Toyota redesigns the Land Cruiser, making the arrival of the 300 series a big deal. For starters, after more than 60-years in the United States, Toyota will end its Land Cruiser run with the 2021 model year. It’s lighter, comes with modern tech, and a selection of engine options, with one powering the new Tundra.
The new Land Cruiser will also have a new GR Sport model that will, unfortunately, also skip the North American market. As a consolation, the U.S. will get the Lexus version of the new model as the next generation LX. DeMuro feels this is a bad mistake made by Toyota product planners, who don’t understand the American SUV market.
The new LC 300 Land Cruiser is lighter, and according to Toyota it weighs 440 pounds less than the 200 series. It will also lose the V8, which is unusual for a vehicle known for its V8 power, both in North America and a few other markets. The Land Cruiser has been in America with a V8 for more than 25 years.
It comes with two new engine options; a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 making 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque or a 3.3-liter turbo-diesel V6, making 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. This power transfers to a four-wheel-drive set up with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive setup comes standard in the Land Cruiser.
On the exterior, the 300 series doesn’t look too different from the previous model. DeMuro feels North America might not be missing a lot from the new model. For instance, the design is not that much of a change from the 200 series.
DeMuro feels giant leaps have been the recent trend in the car manufacturing industry. Carmakers have been putting a lot of effort to ensure their new models are more capable than their preceding models. The Bronco, Defender, Wrangler have exceedingly capable new models. The new Land Cruiser, on the other hand, seems pretty similar to the outgoing model.
The new 300-series has a more potent engine and better gas mileage and is also very responsive when accelerating. Apart from missing the giant V8 roar of the 200-series, it rides pretty much the same.
First, it doesn’t feel as new in some measures. The exterior styling, interior, functionality all feel very familiar. If you feel disappointed about the new LC 300 not coming to America, you are not too far off with an old model LC 200.
Don’t get me wrong, the driving benefit alone is great but other than the gas economy, modern powertrain, and being lightweight, North America might not be missing much.
