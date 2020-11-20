2022 Kia CV Prototype Spied With Imagine Concept Styling Influences

March 2019 is when Kia revealed the Imagine under the bright lights of the Geneva Motor Show. Described as “a holistic and emotional approach to electrification,” the outlandish concept with 21 cascading displays has been toned down a little for the series-production model.
Spied lapping the Nurburgring with camouflage covers instead of black-and-white wrap, the mystery EV appears to be a combination between a jacked-up sedan and a five-door hatchback. Speaking of which, the yet-to-be-named model appears to be slightly longer than the Ceed hatch.
Internally designated CV, this sedan-crossover thingy is developed alongside the Hyundai 45 on the E-GMP platform. The electric vehicle architecture is extremely important to Kia, which has promised 11 EVs on sale by 2025. Expected with battery capacities of up to 73 kWh, the Electric-Global Modular Platform promises 500 kilometers (311 miles) of range, dedicated UX and UI, and fast charging at a maximum charging rate of 200 kW.
Due to enter production in 2021, the bigger brother of the e-Niro and e-Soul is a C-segment vehicle that may undercut the D-segment Tesla Model 3 in terms of pricing. It and the Hyundai 45 are capable of disrupting the market if the price points are right, and Volkswagen should take note as well because the ID.3 isn’t the commercial success it was expected to be.
The ID.3 is a hatchback that tries to compete with the likes of the e-Niro and e-Soul mentioned earlier. All three of them cost in the ballpark of 34,000 euros right off the bat, but the Volkswagen fares worse in terms of driving range and standard equipment. Worse still for the entry-level specification of the ID.3, the exterior styling is simply too underwhelming.
By merging the coolness of a crossover with the silhouette of a sedan to create a rather unique proposition for the EV market, the Kia CV can’t be ignored by prospective customers as easily as other compact EVs.
To quote Gregory Guillaume, the VP of Design for Kia Motors Europe, “we imagined designing an all-electric car that not only answered consumer concerns, but one that gave you goosebumps when you looked at it.”
