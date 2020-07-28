2022 Kia EV Spied Testing With Tesla Model 3, Looks Cool

South Korea is already one of the biggest players in the electric and plug-in car market. However, Kia isn't going to rest on its laurels and has begun road-testing an all-new 2022 EV, seen here being benchmarked against the Tesla Model 3.
If somebody told me Kia was going to rival a top automaker 10 years ago, I would have laughed. However, it's very believable now. Models like the all-electric Soul and Niro are basically sold out in Scandinavia.
However, those are just regular cars that can also double as EVs, whereas this is a bespoke EV, probably one of Kia's future halo models. Seen here testing against the Model 3, which is arguably one of the most competent and versatile electric cars in the world. Also, the Jaguar I-Pace is there for some reason.
To see what kind of car Kia is building, we only need to think back to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, where the "Imagine by Kia" concept came out. It's that car that reveals what's under the camo, a body that's like a raised hatchback with a hint of crossover.
It's not a sedan, and you can tell that by the height of the rear windows. As for the front end styling, it's quite an unconventional LED bowtie shape. This is how it's officially described: “An intelligent reinterpretations of existing Kia motifs and a bodywork characterized by a blend of tautly-drawn sheet metal, crisp lines, and efficient aerodynamics.”
No specs or technical details were provided, and for that, we need to go to Kia's sister brand Hyundai. They have something called the 45 concept that's roughly the same shape and has already been spotted testing at the Nurburgring (see video below).
Both are set to use the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and have a max range of about 310 miles (500 km), which isn't far off the Model 3 Long Range's 385 miles (620 km) on the European test cycle.
