Kia Pickup Looks Like the Practical Truck We Need

"Why would anybody place the nose of the Kia Telluride on the body of a Nissan Titan, even as a rendering?" we hear you asking. Well, this sort of pixel work is extremely popular nowadays and the birth of this particular one only shows the level of anticipation for the upcoming bed model of the South Korean automaker.
Before we discuss the pickup truck Kia is set to deliver, allow us to mention that the image adorning our screens, which comes from the aptly named Car Front Swaps Instagram page, sees the Nissan Titan truck, receiving a face transplant from Kia's hot-selling unibody SUV, the Telluride.
In fact, the unibody construction seems to be the main source of debate regarding of the future model: while Kia and sister company Hyundai have previously confirmed they're developing a truck, the details are unclear.
On the one hand, the Kia Santa Cruz concept, which was presented back in 2015, came in unibody form, thus preparing us for a lifestyle pickup rather than an all-out workhorse.
On the other hand, there are multiple reports talking about the upcoming model relying on a body-on-frame platform, with Hyundai and Kia also expected to use such a new architecture for a full-size SUV.
Nothing is clear for the moment and the various delays caused by the global health crisis certainly aren't helping. However, as described in a story by Australia's Motoring, it seems we can expect the first model using the said platform to land by the end of 2023. And while nothing of the sort has been mentioned in official statements, the current electric revolution of the auto industry, which the South Korean automaker is obviously part of, might just mean the truck we're discussing will rely on battery power.
We have to keep in mind that while a smaller, unibody pickup might not make it to the US market, possibly being offered on markets such as Australia and the Middle East, a large offering featuring a ladder chassis may have more serious chances of landing in North American showrooms.
