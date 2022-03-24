Eons ago, when the Russians weren’t getting their asses kicked by the numerically inferior Ukrainian military forces, the rumor mill suggested a Fiat Chrysler straight-six engine. Codenamed GME T6 and nicknamed Tornado, the 3.0-liter mill was allegedly leaked by none other than Jeep.
Mopar Insider screenshotted the six-cylinder lump on the configurator site for the Grand Wagoneer, and when compared to the 6.4-liter HEMI that belts out 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm), the sixer appears to be curiously short. Hence the “allegedly leaked” in the title and intro.
If the images aren’t doctored, then prepare to pony up $2,000 over the gas-guzzling V8. The six-cylinder engine is exclusively offered with the 8HP75 developed by ZF Friedrichshafen and produced by Stellantis in Kokomo.
The second-generation 8HP75 is much obliged to handle up to 750 Nm (553 pound-feet), according to the German supplier. With the help of two spinny lads, the 3.0-liter engine isn’t likely to produce that much. For reference, the S58 in the BMW M3 Competition makes 650 Nm (479 pound-feet).
Speaking of suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, we do know that Stellantis will offer the GME T6 in three specs. These are the S.O. (standard output), H.O. (high output), and a plug-in hybrid. The latter probably features the hybridized 8HP that integrates an electric motor in the housing. The upcoming 8HP80PH in P2 configuration provides up to 160 kW and 450 Nm, translating to 215 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of virtually instant torque.
The fourth-generation 8HP will start production this year, initially in Germany at the Saarbrücken plant. The first customers for this transmission are Stellantis (previously Fiat Chrysler) and German automaker BMW.
Mopar Insiders is estimating the H.O. with at least 400 horsepower on tap, if not 425 ponies. The PHEV reportedly makes 525 horsepower.
Regardless of spec, the GME T6 is made at the Saltillo Engine Plant. Not long now, there will be other applications for the all-new Tornado. These include the Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Ram 1500.
