2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series I Now Available To Configure

Revived for the 2022 model year, the Wagoneer full-size SUV originally launched with two grades: Series II and Series III. Better late than never, the Series I has entered the scene with a starting price of $58,845.
What do you get for your money? According to Jeep’s configurator, the base trim level comes with a 5.7-liter V8 that runs on regular unleaded just fine. Offered with standard rear-wheel drive, the Wagoneer Series I is rated at 392 ponies and 404 pound-feet (548 Nm) along with a combined fuel economy of 18 mpg (13 l/100 km). The 4WD variant averages 17 mpg (13.8 l/100 km), which is understandable given the sheer weight of this fellow.
Tipping the scales at just under 6,000 pounds (2.7 tons), the Ram 1500-based sport utility vehicle features a GVWR of 7,400 pounds (3,357 kilograms) and a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms). Capable of seating eight, the Wagoneer Series 1 flaunts a maximum interior cargo volume of 116.7 cubic feet (3,305 liters) and a three-year limited warranty.
The mild-hybrid HEMI engine is connected to a tried-and-tested automatic transmission, the TorqueFlite 8 that you may also know under the 8HP moniker. Fitted with 275/65 rubber boots and 18-inch aluminum wheels, the base trim level also sweetens the deal with multi-link rear suspension.
LED low and high beams are standard as well. The power liftgate, rear bumper step, voice-activated air conditioning, 10-speaker audio system, Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, garage door transmitter, heated and ventilated front seats, separate controls for the rear HVAC, and 60/40 third row are highlights that may also interest you.
What piques my interest the most is the specifications page for the Wagoneer Series I, which lists “turbo/supercharger boost gauge: no” even though the 5.7L engine and the 6.4L in the Grand Wagoneer are both naturally aspirated. Could the supercharged Hellcat V8 make an appearance at some point in the near future? We can’t say for certain, but I’m much obliged to report a twin-turbo straight-six engine option is in the pipeline.
Dubbed Tornado, the GME T6 will be available in high- and standard-output specifications according to Stellantis. Already in production in Mexico, the 3.0-liter sixer will be shared with the Ram 1500 on which the Wagoneer twins are based, the Jeep Wrangler, and Gladiator pickup.
