3.0L “Tornado” Straight-Six Engine Confirmed With Twin-Turbo Setup

Less than 24 hours after we reported on the GME T6 straight-six engine, Stellantis has updated its media website to erase any evidence of the all-new powerplant. Be that as it may, the 3.0-liter mill is much obliged to be undressed of a couple more secrets thanks to insider information.
For starters, the GME T6 has been confirmed with a twin-turbo setup and ESS. The latter acronym stands for Engine Stop-Start technology. And secondly, the so-called Tornado will be launched in SO and HO specifications.
The standard-output engine should exceed 300 horsepower based on the displacement and twin-turbo system. Considering that Ram quotes 305 ponies and 269 pound-feet (365 Nm) of torque for the 1500 with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, it’s pretty obvious the GME T6 packs a serious punch.
Most likely a replacement for the 5.7-liter HEMI instead of the aforementioned six-cylinder engine, the upcoming Tornado will be offered in high-output specification as well. This variant is probably going to spell the end of the 6.4-liter HEMI, a free-breathing colossus that’s rated at 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) in the Challenger and Charger.
That’s BMW M3 territory, which is all the more impressive for Stellantis. The indirect replacement of the AMC straight-six engine and Chrysler HEMI-6 engine produced by Chrysler Australia, the GME T6 may launch for the 2022 model year as per materials received by autoevolution.
As you can see in the first two screenshots of the photo gallery, the first applications of the 3.0-liter sixer are the WS (Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer) and WL (Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L). In our previous report on the Tornado, we’ve also mentioned the Ram 1500 pickup truck (codenamed DT), Jeep Wrangler (JL/JLU), and the Jeep Gladiator (JT).
These vehicles all feature the 3.6-liter Pentastar and/or the 5.7-liter HEMI engines, hence the standard- and high-output versions of the GME T6.
