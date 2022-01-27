2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Has Below $60k Starting MSRP, 25 Miles of EV Range

Presented alongside the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L and latest Grand Cherokee, the 4xe model completes the Detroit automaker’s mid-size SUV family. In the most electrifying way possible.
Stellantis is making sure its pride and joy Jeep brand continues to make strides along the road towards sustainability. Their Grand Cherokee 4xe “breaks new ground with 4xe electrification technology.” It allegedly offers eager customers the greenest Grand Cherokee yet with no compromises towards capability. And now we know how much it will cost and when manufacturing will (finally) kick-off.
Production has been slated at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant, and the first units will reach nationwide dealerships this coming spring. It has been quite a long and arduous wait since we first caught the sunshine glimpse of the electrified version back in July of 2021. As for the starting MSRPs, there is some good news.
Jeep has decided the base Grand Cherokee 4xe should arrive below the $60k mark. It kicks off at $57,700 and still does not go above the threshold even when adding the $1,795 destination charge (all prices exclude it). Next up on the plug-in hybrid electrified ladder is Trailhawk 4xe at $62,485. And an Overland 4xe will go for at least $65,760, while the Summit 4xe reaches $69,820. There is also a singular package, dubbed Summit Reserve 4xe. It goes for the absolute high of $74,300.
No worries, though, even the unnamed base trim comes with a standard Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system. Meanwhile, the PHEV powertrain offers 25 miles (40 km) of electric range, as well as a rating of 56 MPGe. Jeep also promises “an all-new architecture, two legendary Jeep 4x4 systems, world-class interior, the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class and segment-leading advanced technologies.”
As for the facts and figures, we have a few more highlights. The PHEV powertrain churns out a combined total of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of twisting torque. And that should be more than enough for a maximum towing capability of up to 6,000 lb. (2,720 kg). Which is great for sustainable adventurers, right?
