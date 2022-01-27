2023 Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Prototype Spied, It Needs a Name

Jeep is working on a long-wheelbase version of its Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer model. The prototype of the MY2023 Jeep Wagoneer LWB, as we will refer to it, has been spotted while testing alongside a Grand Wagoneer. As you will observe in the photo gallery, there is a difference in length between them.
While the camouflage on the prototype does achieve a good job at hiding its size, our spy photographers have provided us with a collage of images that underline the difference. You just need to look out for the extended wheelbase, as well as the place where the rear doors end.
On the regular wheelbase Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, you will see that its rear doors end on the rear wheel arch. Meanwhile, its long-wheelbase version comes with what industry specialists refer to as a cut line, which is the place where there is space between the door and the body, which runs all the way down to the door sill.
The extended wheelbase version of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer is meant to offer both extra room for the passenger in the second row of seats, and for those who sit in the third row of seats, while still offering reasonable cargo capacity.
The latter is presumed to be increased because the rearmost glass on the sides of the prototype is longer than the one on the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer.
Jeep is expected to offer the long-wheelbase version of the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer as early as this year, as an MY2023 vehicle. It will compete in a tricky segment, where legacy players such as the Chevrolet Suburban, Lincoln Navigator L, or Ford Expedition Max reside.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV and GMC Yukon XL are also worthy mentions, and the end result is a niche market where Jeep did not have a competitor.
For the moment, there is no information concerning powertrains and features, but it is expected to get them from the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer lineup. Jeep might launch a 4xe variant in 2023 or 2024, but we should leave that for another day.
