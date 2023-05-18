2022 Hyundai Elantra N Takes an 'L', Is No Match for the Legendary Mazda RX-FD

It goes without saying that the 90s gave us some of the most exhilarating sports cars in Motorsport – and more so for JDM fans. They might not have achieved a collectible classic car status yet, but their brunt and grunt is still alive around tunning circles, and race tracks all over the globe. Comparing a 90s JDM legend to a modern affordable sports car might feel unfair, but when it comes to Hoonigan's This Vs. That series, anything with a need for speed gets a shot at the ¼ mile – regardless of the opponent.
The folks at Hoonigan had an exciting challenge on their most recent YouTube upload. It was a face-off between two generations of affordable sports cars—a 90s-era JDM hero, a.k.a the Mazda RX-7 FD, versus a modern-day 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.
If you watched Initial D (1995 - 2013) anime as a kid, you'd understand the fuss with the third-gen RX-7 FD. They say great things come in three; for the Mazda RX-7, the third generation was the last, and fortunately for U.S. petrol heads was sold in North America between 1993 to 1995.
It's been 26 years since the first RX-7 FD rolled off the production plant. In the same year (RX-7 FD debut), South Korean automaker, Hyundai unveiled a mid-term facelift for the Elantra codename J1 powered by a measly 1.6-liter Dohc Mitsubishi straight-four engine making 83 hp (113 ps).
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is unlike the first generation J1 model released to compete with the Ford Sierra, Vauxhall Cavalier, or Opel Vectra. If anything, the 2022 variant packs enough heat to make Volkswagen's GLI whimper.
Besides the plastic bits and covers, the engine is the only exciting component under the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N's hood. It packs the same turbocharged 2-liter engine you'd find in the gutsy Hyundai Veloster N.
It's been said that the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is everything good you'd find in the Veloster N hatchback but with better styling and extra power.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has a six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission ($1,500 option).
With that, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N makes 276 hp (280 ps), while the DCT variant (which has a special drive mode) makes 286 hp (290 ps) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque at 2,100 RPM.
That might be enough to get the VW Jetta GLI's tail between its legs, but is it enough to beat a 90s JDM hero down the quarter mile?
Stock, the third generation Mazda RX-7 FD came with a twin-turbo Wankel 2 engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The setup was good for 252 hp (255 ps) at 6,500 RPM. The car in question is an 'FBO' spec (full bolt-on) with a GReddy V-mount intercooler, Ohlins suspension kit, and twin exhaust tip. This setup makes 280 hp (284 ps).
When it was time to bolt, the Mazda RX-7 FD stamped it's authority as a track monster and JDM hero. It was a blood bath from - GO! The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N lost terribly in all two races.
Are you curious how the RX-7 FD faired? We recommend catching that action in the video below. PS: It was a fun challenge, also one of the slowest races we've seen on Hoonigan in a while.
