2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Spied Near the Nurburgring Nordschleife

Introduced in September 2017 in Seoul, the G70 is Genesis’ answer to the 3 Series and C-Class sedans. Just like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the South Korean automaker will add a wagon to the lineup to steal customers away from the 3er Touring and the C-Klasse T-Modell. 17 photos



Obviously longer than the sedan-bodied sibling, the stylish wagon in the photo gallery features the same front-end design as the mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year. Even the LED signature lighting of the taillights is familiar, but what did you expect? After all, the G70 is a low-volume car that won’t sell as well as the mid-size GV80 and coupe-styled G70 SUVs.



From a high point of 11,903 units in 2019 in the United States of America, the compact executive sedan fell to 9,436 examples in 2020 and 2,665 examples from January through April 2021. By comparison, the Bentley-esque GV80 has accounted for 6,335 units in the first four months of 2021.



Equipped with red-painted brake calipers and five-spoke alloy wheels that don’t appear to be stock, the prototype further boasts a dual-tipped exhaust system that exits behind the passenger-side rear wheel. In other words, this particular test mule is likely equipped with a four-pot engine instead of the range-topping V6 with 365 ponies and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque.



U.S. models feature a 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) on tap while South Korean models are offered with a 2.2-liter turbo diesel. Customers looking forward to buying a G70, be it sedan or station wagon, will have to settle for an eight-speed automatic instead of the six-speed manual because the latter was discontinued over poor demand.