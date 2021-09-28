2022 Ford Maverick XL Vs Lariat First Edition – $16k Apart Models Compared

The 2022 Ford Maverick looks like it might just be the best offering in the growing segment of small pickup trucks, and the model's versatility can't be overlooked as one of the main reasons behind that.
The discrepancy between the most affordable Maverick and the most expensive one is so great, that it almost feels unnatural to talk about them as if they were the same model. The base version is called the XL (quite ironically, given the truck's size), and it's there to meet the needs of those customers who buy the vehicle primarily – or even exclusively – as a workhorse.
It's the $19,995 no-frills option with 17" steel wheels and black plastic side mirror casings. That being said, it still offers plenty of practicality for anyone looking to use it for work. The tailgate can be locked at an angle to allow hauling larger items safely, there are four tie-down points (with two more on each side of the tailgate to secure those sheets of plywood), and even though there is no power plug in the bed, there is a 12V cable hidden behind a cover that can be used for various applications.
In terms of powertrains, the Maverick is indeed a bit of a maverick. With most vehicles, the hybrid option is one of the most expensive ones, but Ford uses it for the base version of its tiny truck. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine works together with an electric motor and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for a total output of 191 hp. That's enough to give it a payload of 1,563 lbs (709 kg) and a modest towing capacity of 2,000 lbs (907 kg). However, being an FWD-only vehicle, it also gets unparallel fuel consumption: 40 mpg (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, though official EPA numbers are yet to be made public.
For over $16,000 more, you can get a Ford Maverick Lariat First Edition, which is basically another name for a "fully-loaded Maverick". This trim brings everything about the truck to the next level, regardless of whether it's a luxury or a practical feature. Starting with the bed, it gets a liner as well as a tonneau, but also more anchoring points, a rail system on the sides, and a 400 W, 120 V plug.
Moving to the interior, the cool but somewhat spartan air of the XL's cabin is nowhere in sight. Instead, you get every feature we've come to expect from a modern vehicle, including Ford's Co-Pilot 360 driver's assistance system. There are also heated seats and steering wheel, a Bang&Olufsen sound system, a power sunroof, an electric sliding tail window, and more functionalities for the eight-inch display, to name but a few of the extra features.
Under the hood, the First Edition gets the 2.0-liter EcoBoost unit developing 250 hp and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm) of peak torque, which comes mated to an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive system (FWD is also available). This obviously means improved performance, but perhaps the most important aspect is that it doubles the truck's towing capacity to 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg).
As always, more money gets you more stuff, and yet it feels as though the price difference between the two is a bit exaggerated. Luckily, there are two more trim levels in between – the XLT and the Lariat – so everyone is bound to find the one that's best suited for their needs. From what we can see, it all comes down to what the prospective owner intends to do with the truck. If it's work, then going above XLT makes little to no sense; if it's fun, then pretty much all are viable options, and it just comes down to how much money they want to spend.
