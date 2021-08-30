2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Interior Was Allegedly Inspired by Pair of Levi's Shoes

More on this:

Although it certainly looks exactly like a marketing-ordered official story, Ford has not released the video embedded below just yet, nor the story quoted by the good folks over at the Maverick Truck Club . Never mind because the latter has already shared everything online for the entire world to see.So, it appears that during the development of the bite-sized 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck there was an issue with the interior of the flagship Lariat trim. Luckily, “inspiration can come from anywhere – even while picking up Chinese food on a lunch break.” So, it turns out Rob Brancheau, the Maverick Colors and Materials Designer, was not only waiting on the takeout but also for something to trigger the revelation for the cockpit of the new compact model.Apparently, right next to the food area there was a clothing store – and the Eureka moment struck when his eyes landed on a pair of Levi’s shoes: “rich navy shoes with brown leather details and warm brown stitching.” Thus, whether customers like it or not, the Maverick Lariat was dressed up in a combination of Navy Pier with Desert Brown details because of something that people wear just about everywhere without a second thought. Well, at least there’s some cross-publicity to benefit both Levi’s and the Blue Oval.Anyways, just in case you can’t get tired of spotting the 2022 Maverick, the forum has also noticed a cool video from the BlakeCars2 channel on YouTube that showcases a Hybrid version undergoing some highway driving. It’s short and sweet, as well as complete with all-around views.And, just as a reminder, the 2022 Maverick truck with the electrified powertrain kicks off at $19,995. On the other hand, going for that Levi’s shoes-inspired Lariat trim will cost at least $25,490 or even $26,575 if one chooses the 2.0-liter EcoBoost option.