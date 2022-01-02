2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T Hypermiling Challenge Reveals Impressive MPG Numbers

For the 2022 model year, the Ford Motor Company offers two engine choices for the crossover-based Maverick. Underpinned by the C2 vehicle architecture of the Bronco Sport and Escape, the unibody pickup is available with a standard 2.5 hybrid as well as an optional 2.0 turbo.
Offered exclusively with an eCVT, front-wheel-drive, and twist-beam rear suspension, the fuel-efficient hybrid can be driven 600-odd miles on a tank of gas, translating to 44.1 miles per gallon or 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers.
The force-fed EcoBoost isn’t shabby either. Maverick Truck Club members have posted their best results with the optional turbo, which can be taken beyond 38 mpg (6.2 l/100 km) with a feather-light right foot. As for the best result posted thus far, “houselog442” has recorded 41 mpg (5.7 l/100 km).
Even when it’s loaded with people and their belongings, the Maverick with the optional turbo puts mid- and full-size pickups to shame. The smaller brother of the body-on-frame Ranger is available from $19,995 sans taxes and options for the hybrid while the 2.0T can be yours for an extra $1,085.
More powerful and torquey than the hybrid, the EcoBoost churns out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm), the very same figures as the Bronco Sport Badlands. Fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the force-fed mill can be furthered with all-wheel-drive for $2,220 more.
Assembled in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport crossover, the Maverick is capable of hauling 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) regardless of specification. The base towing capacity is listed at 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) whereas the EcoBoost-only 4K package unlocks 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms).
Going forward, the Blue Oval intends to start production of the 2023 model on October 24th. Although the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive are technically possible according to chief engineer Christopher Mazur, the Dearborn-based company hasn’t said if this combo will ever be offered.
The force-fed EcoBoost isn’t shabby either. Maverick Truck Club members have posted their best results with the optional turbo, which can be taken beyond 38 mpg (6.2 l/100 km) with a feather-light right foot. As for the best result posted thus far, “houselog442” has recorded 41 mpg (5.7 l/100 km).
Even when it’s loaded with people and their belongings, the Maverick with the optional turbo puts mid- and full-size pickups to shame. The smaller brother of the body-on-frame Ranger is available from $19,995 sans taxes and options for the hybrid while the 2.0T can be yours for an extra $1,085.
More powerful and torquey than the hybrid, the EcoBoost churns out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm), the very same figures as the Bronco Sport Badlands. Fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the force-fed mill can be furthered with all-wheel-drive for $2,220 more.
Assembled in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport crossover, the Maverick is capable of hauling 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) regardless of specification. The base towing capacity is listed at 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) whereas the EcoBoost-only 4K package unlocks 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms).
Going forward, the Blue Oval intends to start production of the 2023 model on October 24th. Although the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive are technically possible according to chief engineer Christopher Mazur, the Dearborn-based company hasn’t said if this combo will ever be offered.