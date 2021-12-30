2022 Ford Maverick Owner Drives Almost 600 Miles With a Tank of Gas

When the Ford Motor Company premiered the Maverick in June, the Blue Oval promised a projected rating of 40 miles per gallon (5.9 l/100 km) in the city and up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range on a full tank.
Fast forward to October, and the Dearborn-based automaker leveled up the EPA-rated estimate to 42 miles per gallon (5.6 l/100 km) for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain and more than 500 miles of range based on a combined rating of 37 miles per gallon (6.3 l/100 km) and a 13.8-gallon fuel tank.
13.8 multiplied by 37 equals 510.6 miles, but some owners have far exceeded the manufacturer’s advertised range. More specifically, Maverick Truck Club forum user “Mavforever” squeezed out 595.2 miles (957.8 kilometers) of which 269.9 miles (434.3 kilometers) were driven in full-electric mode.
Forum user “Sylvester” got 575 miles (925.3 kilometers) with the digital readout showing 19 miles to empty. In other words, these Maverick owners have averaged 44.1 and 42.8 mpg (5.3 and 5.5 l/100 km), respectively.
Not bad for a $19,995 pickup, right?
Currently the most affordable brand-new Ford model, the crossover-based Maverick is pretty well equipped in XL guise. Standard features include 17-inch steelies mounted with 225/65 rubber boots, folding seatbacks and flip-up bottom cushions for the rear seats, six-way manual adjustments for the driver’s seat, four-way adjustments for the passenger, single-zone manual air conditioning, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker audio, remote keyless entry, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and the innovative Flexbed system.
Even the base trim level and powertrain offer 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) of payload capacity while towing-oriented customers will have to make do with 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms). Customers who need a little more capability will have to spec the 2.0-liter turbo, all-wheel drive, and the 4K package for the maximum rating of 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms).
