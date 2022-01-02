PlayStation Plus Members Get Dirt 5 for Free in January

Fan fact: Dirt 5 is the last game released by Codemasters as an independent studio before being acquired by Electronic Arts last year. A mix of sim and arcade mechanics make Dirt 5 a rather weird “animal” for racing fans games.
What’s clear about the game though is that it exclusively focuses on off-road racing, so you’ll be picking races from various disciplines like rallycross, ice racing, off-road buggies, and Stadium Super Trucks.
The Dirt series has a lot of fans all over the world and the latest title in the series received favorable reviews from the press too. Dirt 5 was also one of the few games that you could pick up and play on the newly released PlayStation 5. We’re not sure if that helped with the sales, but Dirt 5 is actually a good game.
If you’ve managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 and haven’t yet played Dirt 5, you can get it for free this month. The only requirement is that you must have a PlayStation Plus membership, which you should if you own a PlayStation 5.
PlayStation Plus members can download Dirt 5 for free starting January 4. Along with Codemasters’ simcade racing game Sony is offering PlayStation Plus subscribers two other games for free: Persona 5 Strikers and Deep Rock Galactic.
Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic are available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while Persona 5 Strikers is only available on the PlayStation 4. All three titles can be added to your game library until February 1, after which they will no longer be available for free.
Also, if you plan to pay for a PlayStation Plus subscription just to get Dirt 5, keep in mind that you have until the end of Monday, January 3 to add Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell to your game library.
