2023 Ford Maverick Orders, Scheduling, Production Details Revealed

Thanks to Tim Bartz at Long McArthur, we have learned a few things about the 2023 Maverick. First things first, August 16th is when the order banks open while scheduling is expected to begin on September 15th.
The eCommerce director and Internet sales manager has also spilled the beans on retail scheduling (October 6th), the production start (October 24th), and the OK to buy (October 27th). Considering how many Maverick trucks with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain are on backorder, it’s nice to know that order holders will take delivery of their pickups in October or November.
Tim has also said the 5,500 units expected to be produced in March 2022 will be split between 3,500 hybrids and 2,000 turbos. But nevertheless, the Mexico-based assembly plant will have trouble fulfilling so many orders.
The monthly output of the Maverick also depends on the demand for the Bronco Sport, which is also manufactured at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly on the same platform as the compact pickup. As to what’s going to change for the 2023 model year, don’t get your hopes up for anything more than equipment changes as it’s also the case with the Bronco Sport.
It’s also safe to assume the pricing will go up as well, which may elevate the base trim level and powertrain over the $20,000 mark. As a brief refresher, the Maverick currently retails from $19,995 for the XL Hybrid.
Two more trim levels, XLT and Lariat, are offered, along with a Lariat-exclusive First Edition Package that adds plenty of goodies for $1,495. The XLT and Lariat carry sticker prices of $22,280 and $25,490, respectively.
The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine shared with the Bronco Sport Badlands is $1,085, and the said engine with all-wheel drive is listed at $3,305 by the online configurator. There are two advantages to the force-fed powerplant over the hybrid. On the one hand, the automatic transmission is nicer than the fuel-sipping truck’s continuously variable transmission.
And secondly, opting for AWD in conjunction with the 2.0L EB translates to independent rear suspension instead of the FWD variant’s twist beam.
