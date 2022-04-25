2022 Ford F-150 Recalled Because Steering Column Wiring Is Too Short

On February 17th, the Ford Motor Company was informed of a condition pertaining to damaged squib connector wires in the deployable steering column of certain late-model pickup trucks. The analysis of field data had identified reports related to airbag warning lights associated with damaged squib connectors and wiring. A handful of reports contained dealership technician comments indicating that wiring repairs were performed to remedy this condition by using a different pigtail harness and connector.

