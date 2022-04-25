2022 Ford F-150 Recalled Because Steering Column Wiring Is Too Short

On February 17th, the Ford Motor Company was informed of a condition pertaining to damaged squib connector wires in the deployable steering column of certain late-model pickup trucks. The analysis of field data had identified reports related to airbag warning lights associated with damaged squib connectors and wiring. A handful of reports contained dealership technician comments indicating that wiring repairs were performed to remedy this condition by using a different pigtail harness and connector.
The Critical Concern Review Group observed an uptick in the rate of reports during the month of March. According to the attached document, Ford is aware of at least 69 warranty reports. Happily for everyone, the Dearborn-based automaker isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Ford says the supplier of the instrument panel harness is a Yazaki North America Inc., headquartered in the Charter Township of Canton. Certain vehicles equipped with power-adjustable telescoping steering columns were produced with steering column squib connector wiring that is too short. Damage to the wiring may occur if the steering column is fully extended.
Ford puts the blame on “a design drawing error that specified an incorrect wiring assembly for this application.” Damaged wiring may result in the steering column not stroking or collapsing as intended in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. One way to tell if wiring damage has already occurred is the airbag light illuminating in the instrument cluster.
A grand total of 19,175 vehicles are called back, F-150s produced for the 2022 model year between September 14th, 2021, and February 25th, 2022. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, while owner notification letters will be sent between May 9th through May 13th, according to Ford.
In related news, have you heard that the F-150 Lightning is already sold out? The only true rival for the Blue Oval’s electric truck is the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV, which is due in 2023 for the 2024 model year.
