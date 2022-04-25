Veteran 1938 Ford Race Car Has Parts From World War Two Bomber

They say veterans proudly wear their scars and decorations for all to see, and that apparently goes for cars, too, not only for the humans that have served in wars.
In the world of cars, only the ones that get to race end up becoming veterans, as you can’t really slap that moniker on your daily. And in most recent times, one didn’t get to look and feel to us as veteran as the Ford we have here.
Born in 1938 in the Blue Oval’s stables, it quickly embraced a racing career, and was often seen doing its thing at the Brewerton Speedway in New York state. It ventured beyond that, from time to time, making its present felt at tracks in Atlanta, Virginia, or South Boston.
As far as we were able to find out, no major name in the racing scene is linked to this Ford, but that doesn’t make it less appealing. Sure, it probably impacts the price, which reads just $15,995, but not its appeal.
Like any proper racer of its kind, the Ford got some of its body parts stripped and others added from place to place. Up front, the exposed sides of the vehicle let the image of a 1949 Ford flathead engine come to light. The powerplant works by means of a Ford truck 3-speed manual transmission and truck differential and breathes courtesy of a new exhaust system.
The entire body of the Ford is now sitting 5 inches (13 cm) further back on the frame, a move meant to improve the weight balance of the entire thing. Additionally, the suspension was specifically modified for racing.
Inside, the white enamel body, adorned by period-correct logos and numbers, hides the real veteran scars of the car. Among stained and rusted panels, a single tub seat is located in front of the period-correct Stewart Warner gauges.
This seat is not native to the car, or to the automotive industry as a whole. It was sourced from an undisclosed World War II bomber, and it comes complete with the required seat belt. A steel roll cage further completes the protection systems devised to keep the driver safe.
As said, the car is available for sale, with the dealer selling it, AutoBarn Classic Cars, asking under $16k for it.
Born in 1938 in the Blue Oval’s stables, it quickly embraced a racing career, and was often seen doing its thing at the Brewerton Speedway in New York state. It ventured beyond that, from time to time, making its present felt at tracks in Atlanta, Virginia, or South Boston.
As far as we were able to find out, no major name in the racing scene is linked to this Ford, but that doesn’t make it less appealing. Sure, it probably impacts the price, which reads just $15,995, but not its appeal.
Like any proper racer of its kind, the Ford got some of its body parts stripped and others added from place to place. Up front, the exposed sides of the vehicle let the image of a 1949 Ford flathead engine come to light. The powerplant works by means of a Ford truck 3-speed manual transmission and truck differential and breathes courtesy of a new exhaust system.
The entire body of the Ford is now sitting 5 inches (13 cm) further back on the frame, a move meant to improve the weight balance of the entire thing. Additionally, the suspension was specifically modified for racing.
Inside, the white enamel body, adorned by period-correct logos and numbers, hides the real veteran scars of the car. Among stained and rusted panels, a single tub seat is located in front of the period-correct Stewart Warner gauges.
This seat is not native to the car, or to the automotive industry as a whole. It was sourced from an undisclosed World War II bomber, and it comes complete with the required seat belt. A steel roll cage further completes the protection systems devised to keep the driver safe.
As said, the car is available for sale, with the dealer selling it, AutoBarn Classic Cars, asking under $16k for it.