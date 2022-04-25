Ford Escape Recalled Over Unintentional Rollaway, 96,015 Vehicles Affected

Mostly designed by Ford of Europe, the previous-generation Escape is known for many issues. 2015 models fitted with the 2.0-liter engine and the 6F35 automatic transmission, for example, are called back over a damaged bushing that may cause unintended rollaway even in park.
The shifter cable bushing may degrade or detach due to hydrological breakdown of the material. Hilex, a company based in the city of Rochester Hills, supplied this bushing to the Dearborn-based automaker as per the attached report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The chronology isn’t available, but on the upside, customers are reassured with remedy bushings manufactured from a different material with a heat stabilizer. A cap will be installed over the shifter cable bushing to protect against contaminants that include the sodium chloride used in the winter.
Ford also mentions that customers who repaired their Escapes prior to this recall are eligible for reimbursement until May 20th. The remedy part numbers are DG9Z-7K340-A or KV6Z-7K340-A for the bushing and DG9Z-7S004-A for the cable. Dealers have been informed of the problem earlier this month, while owners will be notified from May 9th to May 13th.
Not produced in VIN order, affected vehicles were manufactured between April 1st, 2014 and June 15th, 2015 for the 2015 model year. Ford recommends Escape owners to call 1-866-436-7332 or to contact an dealership who can obtain specific information from the OASIS database.
Originally priced at $23,450 before destination charge, this year of the Escape was offered in three grades: S, SE, and Titanium. All-wheel drive was optionally available on the SE and Titanium for an additional $1,750.
The base trim level came with a 2.5-liter engine making 168 horsepower and 170 pound-feet (230 Nm) of torque. Next up, we have a 1.6-liter turbo with 178 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm). This lump was replaced by a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder mill in the current-generation Escape. Finally, the range-topping 2.0L produces 240 hp and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm).
The chronology isn’t available, but on the upside, customers are reassured with remedy bushings manufactured from a different material with a heat stabilizer. A cap will be installed over the shifter cable bushing to protect against contaminants that include the sodium chloride used in the winter.
Ford also mentions that customers who repaired their Escapes prior to this recall are eligible for reimbursement until May 20th. The remedy part numbers are DG9Z-7K340-A or KV6Z-7K340-A for the bushing and DG9Z-7S004-A for the cable. Dealers have been informed of the problem earlier this month, while owners will be notified from May 9th to May 13th.
Not produced in VIN order, affected vehicles were manufactured between April 1st, 2014 and June 15th, 2015 for the 2015 model year. Ford recommends Escape owners to call 1-866-436-7332 or to contact an dealership who can obtain specific information from the OASIS database.
Originally priced at $23,450 before destination charge, this year of the Escape was offered in three grades: S, SE, and Titanium. All-wheel drive was optionally available on the SE and Titanium for an additional $1,750.
The base trim level came with a 2.5-liter engine making 168 horsepower and 170 pound-feet (230 Nm) of torque. Next up, we have a 1.6-liter turbo with 178 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm). This lump was replaced by a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder mill in the current-generation Escape. Finally, the range-topping 2.0L produces 240 hp and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm).