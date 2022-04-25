Ford Recalls F-Series Trucks Over Rearview Camera Issue

Back in February, the Ford Motor Company announced a 333,784-vehicle recall of the Mustang over a rearview camera with lower terminal contact forces caused by a change to the printed circuit board header tooling. Fast forward to April, and the Dearborn-based automaker has issued a similar callback for certain full-size trucks manufactured for the 2019 model year.
The condition is described as “insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera,” an issue that leads to intermittent camera operation. If the rearview camera intermittently shows a blank or distorted image on the infotainment system’s touchscreen display, it does not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 and it also increases the risk of a crash while parking.
Produced by Magna Electronics of Holly, the camera features female terminals within the printed circuit board header that move beyond their yield strength. These female terminals may have deformed when the male pins were inserted. No fewer than five part numbers are listed in the attached report, of which one camera is specific to the F-150 Raptor off-road truck.
Ford is excusing itself by highlighting that vehicle plants were in the process of ceasing operation due to the health crisis when the issue was identified. After the assembly lines fired up into life again, suspect cameras were removed from stock, and cameras with adequate pin retention force were introduced. Of course, remedy parts are produced by Magna Electronics.
No fewer than 21,904 pickups are believed to have been fitted with the faulty cameras. The affected population of F-150 vehicles was produced from October 25th, 2019 to May 18th, 2020 to the tune of 8,477 examples.
Next up, we have Super Duties ranging from the F-250 to the F-550. These pickups were manufactured from October 22nd, 2019 to May 18th, 2020. Dealers have been informed of the recall a few days ago whereas known customers will be notified by snail mail between May 16th and May 20th.
Produced by Magna Electronics of Holly, the camera features female terminals within the printed circuit board header that move beyond their yield strength. These female terminals may have deformed when the male pins were inserted. No fewer than five part numbers are listed in the attached report, of which one camera is specific to the F-150 Raptor off-road truck.
Ford is excusing itself by highlighting that vehicle plants were in the process of ceasing operation due to the health crisis when the issue was identified. After the assembly lines fired up into life again, suspect cameras were removed from stock, and cameras with adequate pin retention force were introduced. Of course, remedy parts are produced by Magna Electronics.
No fewer than 21,904 pickups are believed to have been fitted with the faulty cameras. The affected population of F-150 vehicles was produced from October 25th, 2019 to May 18th, 2020 to the tune of 8,477 examples.
Next up, we have Super Duties ranging from the F-250 to the F-550. These pickups were manufactured from October 22nd, 2019 to May 18th, 2020. Dealers have been informed of the recall a few days ago whereas known customers will be notified by snail mail between May 16th and May 20th.