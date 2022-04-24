Machine Gun Kelly Treats Himself to Ford Mustang for His Birthday, Shows His Shelby Cobra

Machine Gun Kelly just celebrated his 32nd birthday and decided to treat everyone to a glimpse of part of his collection. In one shot, the birthday boy posed with his "new toy," a Ford Mustang, plus a SE Big Flyer bike and a Shelby Cobra.
It’s not every day that you turn 32, and Machine Gun Kelly made sure to celebrate the event. He posed holding a big birthday box next to his fiancé, actress Megan Fox, surrounded by pink and beige flowers and balloons. He captioned he’s “grateful for the birthday love.” In a different snap in the set, he was wearing a face mask with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker.
The post also included some of his favorite toys: a new Ford Mustang, a sleek purple rim bike, and a Shelby Cobra.
MGK posed sitting in the driver’s seat of a first-generation red Ford Mustang convertible, which seems to be the model year 1965. The base unit for this model year was a 3.3-liter inline-six, developing 115 horsepower (120 ps). But his 'Stang comes with the 347 badge on the front fenders, which might give you a better idea about what's under the hood. He also added a short glimpse of its interior on his Instagram Stories, calling it a “new toy,” and you can see the pictures in our gallery.
The bike he was holding is the 29” SE Big Flyer, dubbed the “king of the streets.” The official color is Stealth Mode Black/ Purple Ano, and it has a large, lightweight aluminum Floval tubing frame with an internal headset, and wide 29" x 2.4" Bozack tires. The rapper’s bike also had a bow on its handlebar, which suggests it could be another birthday gift.
The last “toy” from the set is an AC Cobra, sold in the U.S. as the Shelby Cobra or AC Shelby Cobra, produced between 1962 and 1967, using Ford's V8 engine. One of the most copied designs, MGK’s roadster doesn’t appear to be a Shelby original but a replica.
Besides these toys, Machine Gun Kelly’s collection includes an Aston Martin DB11, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, and a 1979 Chevrolet Camaro. MGK also owns a Harley-Davidson and a BRP Can-Am Spyder.
