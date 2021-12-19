2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Capacities Revealed: 98 kWh and 131 kWh

5 Revived Ford Crown Victoria Has CGI Mustang and Taurus Cues, It's Ready for Duty

Seven months after the grand reveal, Ford has confirmed the Lightning’s usable battery capacities. As the headline implies, the Standard Range packs 98 kWh whereas the Extended Range is boasting 131 kWh. 18 photos



As a brief refresher, the Dearborn-based automaker targets



Offered exclusively as a SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot box, dual-motor AWD , and independent rear suspension instead of a solid axle and leaf springs, the Lightning features the 2.4- kW Pro Power Onboard system as standard on the Pro and XLT while the 9.6-kW variant is standard on the upper trim levels.



The Max Trailer Tow Package and Tow Technology Package are optional across the range with the notable exception of the Platinum grade. In terms of infotainment, Ford offers a 12-inch touchscreen and SYNC 4 in the Pro and XLT while the Lariat and Platinum feature 15.5 inches and SYNC 4A.



The biggest differences between the operating systems come in the guise of Adaptive Dash Cards and the automatic placement of frequently used dash items at the top of the screen. The Blue Oval highlights that SYNC 4 cannot be upgraded to SYNC 4A. On the upside, both feature over-the-air software updates that can be downloaded via Wi-Fi or the truck’s built-in modem.



According to the Ford Motor Company’s latest



The Blue Oval has further confirmed 11 exterior colors, of which Smoked Quartz Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Star White Metallic Tricoat are reserved for the better-equipped Lariat and Platinum. The remaining hues are Agate Black Metallic, Antimatter Blue Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Iced Blue Silver Metallic, Iconic Silver Metallic, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, and the elegant Stone Gray Metallic.