2022 Ford F-150 PowerBoost 4WD Fuel Economy Drops 1 MPG

Following the discontinuation of the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel, the most efficient F-150 in the lineup remains the PowerBoost V6 twin-turbo gasoline hybrid. Rated at 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) with 4WD, the fuel-sipping truck has received a slightly lower rating for 2022.
The Environmental Protection Agency lists the 2022 model year F-150 PowerBoost 4WD with 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) across the board or 4.3 gallons per 100 miles of driving. Based on a total mileage of 15,000 miles (24,140 kilometers) per year split between 45 percent highway and 55 percent city driving, the annual fuel cost would therefore rise from $2,100 to $2,150 according to the federal watchdog.
Curiously enough, the rear-wheel-drive PowerBoost hasn’t received 2022 ratings yet. The 2021 model is currently the most efficient F-150 available to order thanks to a combined rating of 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km).
Available at $4,495 over the standard V6 of the XL trim level, the PowerBoost cranks out 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque from the collective power of dino juice and electric energy. By comparison, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost alone makes do with 400 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm).
Rated at 47 horsepower, the electric motor is located between the six-cylinder engine and ten-speed automatic transmission. A 1.5-kWh battery engineered to minimize weight is mounted between the frame rails below the load floor. The liquid-cooled battery also features a vibration isolation system that doesn’t compromise the passenger and bed compartments.
The PowerBoost further boasts a belt-driven start for the water pump, regenerative braking, electrically boosted brakes, a high-voltage air conditioning compressor, and the available Pro Power Onboard system that converts direct current to A/C for various tools and appliances.
Although it’s not in production yet, the only competitor to the F-150 PowerBoost is the 2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max twin-turbo gasoline hybrid that develops 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm).
