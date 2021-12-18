4 Want to Skip the Queue and Get the Ford F-150 Lightning Faster? There Is a Markup for That

2022 Ford F-150 PowerBoost 4WD Fuel Economy Drops 1 MPG

Following the discontinuation of the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel, the most efficient F-150 in the lineup remains the PowerBoost V6 twin-turbo gasoline hybrid. Rated at 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) with 4WD, the fuel-sipping truck has received a slightly lower rating for 2022. 32 photos 4WD with 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) across the board or 4.3 gallons per 100 miles of driving. Based on a total mileage of 15,000 miles (24,140 kilometers) per year split between 45 percent highway and 55 percent city driving, the annual fuel cost would therefore rise from $2,100 to $2,150 according to the federal watchdog.



Curiously enough, the rear-wheel-drive PowerBoost hasn’t received 2022 ratings yet. The 2021 model is currently the most efficient F-150 available to order thanks to a combined rating of 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km).



Available at $4,495 over the standard V6 of the XL trim level, the PowerBoost cranks out 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque from the collective power of dino juice and electric energy. By comparison, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost alone makes do with 400 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm).



Rated at 47 horsepower, the electric motor is located between the six-cylinder engine and ten-speed automatic transmission. A 1.5- kWh battery engineered to minimize weight is mounted between the frame rails below the load floor. The liquid-cooled battery also features a vibration isolation system that doesn’t compromise the passenger and bed compartments.



The PowerBoost further boasts a belt-driven start for the water pump, regenerative braking, electrically boosted brakes, a high-voltage air conditioning compressor, and the available Pro Power Onboard system that converts direct current to A/C for various tools and appliances.



