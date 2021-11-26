2022 Fiat 500X Gains Yacht Club Capri Special Edition in the U.S.

Fiat never was popular in the United States. The Italians returned to North America in 2010 after a 27-year absence, and since then, the Turin-based outfit has really struggled to break even in this part of the world.
To understand how badly the brand is doing nowadays, you need to open a new browser tab and check the U.S. configurator. Only the 500X is listed there, a small crossover twinned with the Jeep Renegade. Unveiled in 2014 at the Paris Motor Show, the subcompact utility vehicle prepares for 2022 with minimal changes from the outgoing model. As the headline implies, the biggest novelty comes in the guise of a pompously-named special edition.
What makes the Yacht Club Capri special, though? Based on the Sport grade, this version stands out with the help of Venezia blue paintwork, 18-inch wheels featuring a unique design, a blue soft top, ivory leather seats with blue piping, woodgrain dashboard inserts, a satin-finished shifter, and satin-finished exterior trim. Seriously, that’s all there is to this crossover.
Named after the island of Capri, the special edition is rocking the same 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as every other 500X. There are four grades to choose from in total: Pop, Trekking, Sport, and Trekking Plus.
Dubbed GSE for Global Small Engine, the powerplant cranks out 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet (285 Nm) of torque. All trims feature a nine-speed automatic, the infamous 9HP that’s widely known for noisy operation, rough shifting, and one too many recalls to list here. Designed by ZF Friedrichshafen and produced in the United States, this gearbox is also used by the Honda Passport, Jaguar E-Pace, and the Nissan Pathfinder.
Fiat hasn’t announced how much the 2022 model costs, not even the MSRP of the Yacht Club Capri special edition. For the sake of future reference, the 2021 model starts at $25,945 for the Pop and $31,185 for the Trekking Plus, excluding the $1,495 destination charge. Speaking of which, did you know the Jeep Wagoneer and more luxurious Jeep Grand Wagoneer currently flaunt the highest destination charge in the United States of America at $2,000?
