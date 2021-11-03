Fiat Would be Working on Its Next Abarth: It May Be Based on the Pulse

Some weeks before Fiat revealed the Pulse, the Brazilian magazine Quatro Rodas said it would get an Abarth version. Prepared by the Italian division, it would give the company a new derivative with the scorpion badge. Apart from variations based on the 500, the last Abarth we got was based on the 124 – a Mazda MX-5 with minor changes. Another website confirmed the information, and a rendering artist gave us something to visualize it.

45 photos