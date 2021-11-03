Fiat Would be Working on Its Next Abarth: It May Be Based on the Pulse

Some weeks before Fiat revealed the Pulse, the Brazilian magazine Quatro Rodas said it would get an Abarth version. Prepared by the Italian division, it would give the company a new derivative with the scorpion badge. Apart from variations based on the 500, the last Abarth we got was based on the 124 – a Mazda MX-5 with minor changes. Another website confirmed the information, and a rendering artist gave us something to visualize it.
According to our friends at Motor1 Brazil, Fiat will give the new Pulse Abarth the 1.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that Stellantis currently uses in the Jeep Compass and the Fiat Toro. Burning ethanol, that mill delivers 136 kW (182 hp), but Abarth considers an even more powerful setup.
To make the Abarth crossover as safe as it promises to be fun, the Italian preparation house will also take care of the suspension and the brakes. Ground clearance should be reduced, and bigger disks and calipers with more pistons should be added to the new machine.
With the good news that the essence of the car is adequately handled, the appearance should follow its high-performance proposition. Abarth will also take care of the visual aspect of the new Pulse. Here, we had the help of Kleber Silva, who created a Pulse Abarth as soon as he heard that Fiat was planning to develop it.
Silva published the images on his Behance page and kindly allowed us to use them. His page also shows some other renderings from many different automakers. Just like the rendering artist suggests with his work, expect the Pulse Abarth to have new bumpers, stripes with the name Abarth on the doors, and some other details that will set it apart from the more mundane derivatives.
Considering the changes are not that extensive, we should hear about the Pulse Abarth in 2022. With the semiconductor crisis, a vehicle with a higher profit margin will come in handy for Fiat. The image gain such an offering would give the Italian brand in the Latin American market should also be considered. It may even become a product that developed countries may want to have. We have already seen that happen with the Renault Sandero RS. Despite petrolheads’ desires for an affordable hot hatch in the Old Continent, it could not be sold in Europe due to emission regulations.
