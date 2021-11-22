Arturo Vidal Jokingly Asks Colleague to Drive Him Home In His Own Ferrari

Soccer player Arturo Vidal jokingly asked his friend, Ivan Valenzuela, to give him a ride home, showing a Ferrari 488 GTB. The punch line? It’s his own car.
Arturo Vidal, a Chilean professional soccer player, is on Inter Milan’s team, after having played for Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munchen. The Chilean player has a fun history with cars, and one of them includes the one in question, the Ferrari 488 GTB.
A few weeks ago, a video from late this summer leaked, showing Vidal too drunk to get into his supercar. The soccer player tried to mount a bike parked nearby his Italian car and then failed to get into the car, ending up on top of it, with his feet in the air.
Now Arturo Vidal shared a new video on social media, where his former colleague, Ivan Valenzuela, drove his Ferrari 488 GTB and asked him to give him a ride home. Valenzuela also shared an Instagram Story as he drove the supercar through the rain in Como, Italy.
Discontinued in 2019 to make room for the Ferrari F8 Tributo, the 488 GTB came with a 3.9-liter V8 engine under the hood, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, puts out 661 horsepower (670 ps) and a maximum torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. The supercar had an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) of only 3 seconds and its top speed was electronically limited at 205 mph (330 kph).
But the supercar isn’t the only vehicle Vidal is passionate about. The Chilean player is very attached to a very surprising car, a Fiat Panda, and he gets emotional with it every time he shows it on social media. A few weeks ago, the soccer player drove it to practice, and also shared a set of pictures as he hugged the car, towering over the small vintage vehicle.
With a Mercedes-AMG G 63 in his garage, you could say that Arturo Vidal has the most inconsistent collection so far. But he sure loves them all.
