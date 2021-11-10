2023 Fiat Tipo Cross Station Wagon Spied for the First Time

Fiat is working on a Cross version of its Tipo Station Wagon. The resulting model is expected to be named Tipo Cross Station Wagon, and it is expected to reach the market next year as an MY2023 vehicle. These are the first images of the prototype, as they were captured by our spy photographers.
The Italian model received its first Cross variant back when it was facelifted, but it was developed for the hatchback. The Station Wagon variant of the Tipo has been selected by the marque to be the next in line for the "Cross treatment."
Just like other vehicles that get crossover-inspired versions, the Fiat Tipo Station Wagon received a raised ride height, mild styling changes, and a series of ornaments for the body. While not visible on the prototype just yet, expect to see the wheel arches get black plastic cladding.
The same type of ornament is expected to be employed on the lower parts of the front and rear bumpers, while the side skirts might also get their share of crossover-inspired trim. A close look reveals a set of longitudinal roof rails that can be used to carry all kinds of luggage, so that will also be on the menu.
If you look through the photo gallery, you will observe that the front and rear fenders come with several layers of material under the camouflage, which is fixed with power tape. The taillights also have their share of tape, as do the front and rear bumpers.
Fiat has prepared new alloy wheels for this version, but their design is also camouflaged for the moment. Just like its hatchback brother, the Tipo Cross SW is expected to keep its front-wheel-drive configuration.
Offering an all-wheel-drive variant for this body style would be an expensive decision, and the cost might not be justified by the resulting sales figures. If the hatchback version is to be taken as a reference, this model will get engines that will develop up to 130 horsepower.
