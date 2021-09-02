2022 Dacia Jogger Rendering Depicts Upcoming Budget-Friendly 7-Seater Family Car

Earlier this week, Dacia announced that its upcoming 7-seater family car will be called Jogger, and even though its unveiling is imminent, we still have quite a few questions regarding its styling, powertrain configuration, and overall passenger comfort.
Regarding its looks, it’s a safe bet to call the Jogger either a crossover-styled MPV, or perhaps a crossover wagon of compact dimensions. We also know that it’s based on Renault’s CMF-B LS platform, just like the current-generation Dacia Logan and Sandero, and that it will act as a direct successor/replacement for both the Logan MCV as well as the Lodgy MPV.
Visually, this rendering by Kolesa could be accurate as far as we know. The design language is bang-on (as per the Logan/Sandero), and the overall shape appears to mirror what we’ve already seen in the official teaser image. It does look a bit like an overgrown Sandero Stepway, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
The rear end is interesting too, and the shape of the taillights seems legit – kind of looks like a Volvo from the back, doesn’t it? Again, not a bad thing.
According to Dacia, the Jogger will be available with both five-seat and seven-seat configurations. It will also give off an outdoorsy vibe, being described by the carmaker as an ideal family car for people with active lifestyles.
The best part, of course, will be pricing, as it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to purchase a similar vehicle to the Jogger for whatever price Dacia is going to charge you for it. The Romanian carmaker sort of pride itself on having Europe’s most budget-friendly automotive portfolio.
As for power, it will likely utilize the Logan’s three-cylinder units, which are available in naturally aspirated form as well as with turbocharging. Of course, it would be pretty awesome if it also came with an all-wheel-drive system, but for now we’ll just file that under wishful thinking.
