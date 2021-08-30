Dacia's All-New Seven-Seater Will Be Called Jogger, It Is a Family Car

Dacia Jogger is the name of the all-new family car from the European manufacturer. It will be the replacement of the Lodgy minivan and the MCV (formerly known as Logan MCV) in the company's range. Its reveal is scheduled for September 3rd, and it will happen exclusively online.
Three days after its online reveal, Dacia's Jogger will be unveiled at the 2021 IAA Show in Munich. The new model is set to be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat versions, and the Romanian automaker claims the new model will embody the brand's outdoor spirit.
Tourists and locals in Munich will get to see the car on the street as several events are planned thought the German city. Other European cities will likely have similar events to show off the new Dacia family car. As we wrote above, this model will replace the Lodgy and the MCV, but it could also mean the end of the line for the Dokker.
The brand's press release also speaks of positive energy and outdoor sport, and the Jogger is described as an ideal family car that is geared towards outdoor activities. Even if you are not into jogging, Dacia's all-new family car is set to have the pragmatic spirit of the brand to go with its new brand identity.
In other words, Dacia will still offer the most affordable model in its class. In the teaser image published by the brand, we can observe a set of roof rails for the new Jogger. We will have to wait for the official reveal to figure out if these will be like the ones on the new Sandero Stepway, which allows the user to fit them in two distinct positions.
If not, they only have a standard position, fitted longitudinally on both sides of the roof. The teaser image does not show that many elements, as the vehicle is blacked out to keep things concealed until the official reveal. Fortunately for us, we do have a set of spy shots of the prototype, which let us imagine the look of the production car.
Power should come from three-cylinder engines, which will probably top out at 101 horsepower. Its platform is expected to be borrowed from the current Logan and Sandero twins, and its name is CMF-B LS. More info on the matter will be revealed this week.
