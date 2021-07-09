2022 Dacia Family Car Spied, Logan MCV Successor Will Debut This Fall

Following the redesign of the Duster utility vehicle, Dacia intends to launch a people carrier with three-row seating. Scheduled to debut at the IAA in Munich on September 3rd, the replacement for the Logan MCV and Lodgy is expected to adopt the Romanian automaker’s new logo.
Spied hot-weather testing in sunny Spain, the people-carrying model features a familiar lighting signature up front and an upper grille that looks like a combination between the Sandero and Sandero Stepway. The high-roof wagon also flaunts a radar sensor in the lower grille, which is requisite for the 4- to 106-mph (up to 170 kph) emergency brake assistance system.
Expected with the CMF-B LS platform of the current-generation Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway, the newcomer will further benefit from blind-spot warning at speeds ranging from 19 to 87 mph (up to 140 kph) and lesser systems such as parking sensors, a backup camera, and hill start assist.
Not to be confused with the production version of the Bigster concept, the Logan MCV and Lodgy-replacing model is described as a versatile family hauler. The multi-purpose vehicle features a squared-off liftgate just like the previous-gen Logan MCV whereas the first generation had two rear doors.
The Volvo-ish vertical taillights add a bit of style to the value-oriented car, and chances are that Renault-owned Romanian automaker Dacia will spruce things up with a Stepway faux crossover a few months after the regular version launches in the European Union. Be warned, however, that acceleration will be very bad even without the weight of six passengers.
Obviously heavier than the Logan sedan and Sandero hatchback twins, the successor of the Logan MCV relies on three-cylinder power throughout the range. The free-breathing SCe lump develops 67 metric horsepower and 95 Nm (70 pound-feet) of torque, and at the other end of the spectrum, the ECO-G bi-fuel turbo improves to 101 ponies and 170 Nm (125 pound-feet).
