2022 Corvette Production Ending May 6th, 2023 Corvette Production Starting May 9th

Coughlin Chevrolet of Pataskala, Ohio employs the number one Corvette salesperson in the country, Rick “Corvette” Conti. As it’s often the case with high-profile salesmen, Rick has learned that 2022 MY production will end May 6th next year while the last orders will be made March 17th.
Customers looking forward to 2023 models, especially the glorious Z06, will have to wait until March 31st for the first allocation cycle and May 9th for the start of production. The fourth model year of the C8 was expected to feature a redesigned interior although the Z06 has proven the rumors wrong.
As ever, the Stingray will continue to feature a pushrod V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement. The small-block LT2 engine comes alive with the Tenneco-supplied optional exhaust system, which unlocks five more horsepower and five more pound-feet for a total of 495 and 470 (637 Nm).
To be offered in three grades and two body styles, the 2023 Stingray will be complemented by three grades and two body styles for the all-new Z06. The 1LZ has pretty much everything you want in a daily-driving machine although the sweet spot in the lineup is the 2LZ that features the Performance Data Recorder, Connected Navigation, and more safety features.
At the very top of the spectrum, the 3LZ is rocking a carbon fiber on the steering wheel, carbon-fiber shift paddles, sueded microfiber on the upper interior trim, leather-wrapped interior door panels and instrument panel, as well as GT2 bucket seats with Napa leather and carbon-fiber garnishing.
Opting for the Z07 Performance Package is pretty much requisite, and the cooler design of the carbon-fiber wheels makes them a must-have as well. Optioned with Z07 package and CF wheels helps the Z06 hit 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 2.6 seconds and the quarter mile in merely 10.6 seconds.
As ever, the Stingray will continue to feature a pushrod V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement. The small-block LT2 engine comes alive with the Tenneco-supplied optional exhaust system, which unlocks five more horsepower and five more pound-feet for a total of 495 and 470 (637 Nm).
To be offered in three grades and two body styles, the 2023 Stingray will be complemented by three grades and two body styles for the all-new Z06. The 1LZ has pretty much everything you want in a daily-driving machine although the sweet spot in the lineup is the 2LZ that features the Performance Data Recorder, Connected Navigation, and more safety features.
At the very top of the spectrum, the 3LZ is rocking a carbon fiber on the steering wheel, carbon-fiber shift paddles, sueded microfiber on the upper interior trim, leather-wrapped interior door panels and instrument panel, as well as GT2 bucket seats with Napa leather and carbon-fiber garnishing.
Opting for the Z07 Performance Package is pretty much requisite, and the cooler design of the carbon-fiber wheels makes them a must-have as well. Optioned with Z07 package and CF wheels helps the Z06 hit 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 2.6 seconds and the quarter mile in merely 10.6 seconds.