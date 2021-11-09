Retired Cop VS Underdog: 600 HP Chevy Caprice PPV VS 280 HP Honda Civic EX

You know it’s going to be a good match when a retired cop takes on an underdog in a grudge fight. Hoonigan matched up a 600 hp EX Australian Police Cruiser against a Honda Civic EX high on enough nitrous to boost the horsepower from 240 hp to 480. If you ask me, this is going to be one hell of a race.
As you’d expect, Hoonigan sets up the craziest races, and this one is no different. On paper, the Caprice will demolish the Civic from start to finish, but underdogs have a reputation of turning tables.
On one corner is a Chevrolet Caprice PPV that started its life as a cop car. Under the hood is a supercharged L77 V8 mated onto a 6L80 6-speed automatic transmission making 600 hp. The Chevy Caprice weighs 4,580 lbs. and runs on a rear-wheel-drive setup.
On the other side is a Honda Civic EX, an adorable father and son project. It’s running on an LS-VTec mated to a B16 5-Speed manual making 280 hp. On nitrous, the Civic jumps to 480 hp which is potentially threatening to the supercharged Caprice on the track.
There are a few things to consider before the race. First, the Honda driver is young and inexperienced in the current setup. Also, the Chevy Caprice might make more horsepower, but it’s quite chunky at 2,580 lbs, giving the Civic a competitive edge.
The Caprice and Civic will do a 1,000 ft race. Best of three wins. In the first round, the Civic surprisingly takes the lead from start to finish. In defense of the Caprice, the young driver had a little jump at take off. They settle for a rematch.
Take two is no different. The Caprice owner does a few mods before the race but experiences significant wheel spin taking off. It’s a photo finish and a win for the Civic. They settle for best of two after the Civic experiences an oil spill that is potentially damaging the motor.
The myth about Hondas might be true after all, they fight to the death. it's a bittersweet win for the underdog Civic.
