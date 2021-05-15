2022 Chevrolet Equinox Starting Price Revealed, Costs $2,000 More Than Before

One of the best-selling Chevrolet nameplates in the U.S., the Equinox was expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the 2021 model year. As fate would have it, General Motors delayed the facelift to the 2022 model year, and the only engine offered comes in the guise of a 1.5 turbo.
LYX is the production order code for the four-cylinder mill developed in collaboration with the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation. Introduced for the 2018 model year, this engine develops 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet (275 Nm) of torque in the Chinese 2022 Equinox.
A six-speed automatic transmission and front or all-wheel drive have also been confirmed, along with four trim levels: LS, LT, Premier, and the sporty-looking RS. The L has been quietly discontinued by the Chevrolet brand, which is why the starting price for the 2022 model is $2,000 higher.
According to a dealer order guide seen by our friends at Cars Direct, the LS will be offered from $26,995 including a $1,195 destination charge. On the upside, the 2022 LS is $600 less than the 2021 model in L specification. The plusher LT and Premier are down $700 and $500 to $28,095 and $32,195, respectively, and the all-wheel-drive system adds $1,600 to the rally. There is no mention of the RS trim level, which stands out with the help of black accents, red stitching, and 19-inch Dark Android alloy wheels.
General Motors originally intended to offer a 2.0-liter turbo as the range-topping engine, the LTG shared with the Blazer, but the largest automaker in the United States eventually decided against it without explaining why. Considering that fewer than 10 percent of 2020 models were ordered with the larger mill, it’s obvious why the 1.5-liter turbo soldiers on alone.
Redesigned with LED headlamps, a more aggressive grille, and a few additional standard driver-assist features, the 2022 Equinox is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the third quarter of the year if the chip shortage doesn’t get any worse. As a brief refresher, Equinox production for North America has been idled until the week of June 28th at the very least.
