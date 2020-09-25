2021 Chevrolet Equinox Facelift Goes Official Before Live China Debut

Bimotal Is Set to Hijack the E-bike World With Their Elevate Conversion Kit

One day before it’s supposed to be unveiled in the flesh at the Auto China 2020 motor show, the mid-cycle refresh of the Equinox has been stripped of its secrets. The photos published by Chevrolet reveal an evolutionary design for the front fascia, which is more dynamic and – dare I say – sportier than before. 7 photos



Described as a utility vehicle “that delivers,” the Equinox can be had in a choice of six exterior colors and three interior combinations. General Motors offers eight years or 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles) of warranty “for major engine and transmission parts,” and every trim is treated to 100 gigs of OnStar data service every year at no cost to the owner. Pretty good value, that’s for sure!



Stylized with black logos, a black grille, and a red RS badge in the grille,



Under the hood, the base engine comes in the guise of a 1.5-liter turbo paired to a six-speed DSS transmission. The 2.0-liter turbo levels up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and cranks out 174 kW plus 350 Nm of torque. That’s 237 PS or 233 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, translating to 7.9 seconds from zero to 62 mph and a fuel economy of 6.9 l/100 km or 34 miles to the gallon.



The pre-production model in the photo gallery is one of three RS trim levels with the range-topping powertrain, which starts at 239,900 yuan or $35,145 at current exchange rates. At the lowest end of the spectrum, make that 169,900 or $24,849 for the compact crossover produced by the SAIC-GM joint venture.

