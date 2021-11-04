5 2022 Volkswagen Taigo Spied Without Camouflage With Coupe-Crossover Looks

2021 Volkswagen Taigo Launched as the (Relatively) Poor Man's Audi Q8

Fancy a crossover coupe but cannot afford cars such as the BMW X6 or smaller Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe? Well, Volkswagen has a solution. It’s called the Taigo , and has just launched in the United Kingdom. 7 photos



On-the-road pricing starts at £21,960 (equal to $29,967) for the base Taigo, which features LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, electric side mirrors with heating, 8-inch digital cockpit, multi-function steering wheel, park assist, lane change assist, and adaptive cruise control.



Available from £25,300 ($34,525), the 2021 Taigo Style adds, LED Matrix headlights, rear privacy windows, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a few other things. The R-line has different alloys, sporty exterior tweaks, black roof lining, 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro, 8-inch infotainment system, two-zone climate control, and ambient lighting, with pricing kicking off at £26,150 ($35,685).



Buying the cheapest variant means having to settle for the 95 ps (94 hp / 70 kW ) and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft) of torque 1.0-liter TSI, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) 1.0-liter gasoline unit is available across the range, hooked up to either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.



